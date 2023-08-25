Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. 4,042,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,166. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

