Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,742 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $203.22. 1,297,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

