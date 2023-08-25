Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,742 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CME Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $203.22. 1,297,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
