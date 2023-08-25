Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,203 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 4,358,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,340. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

