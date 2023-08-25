Benchmark Boosts National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NCMI opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

