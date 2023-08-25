Beaumont Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $75.34. 1,882,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

