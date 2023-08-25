Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,761 iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF comprises 1.9% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 200,505.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 242,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 5,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

