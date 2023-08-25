Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.77

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 4733644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

