Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-4.0% to ~$1.54-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.