Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-4.0% to ~$1.54-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

