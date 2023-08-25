Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.6 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

