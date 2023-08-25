Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

COP stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. 1,081,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

