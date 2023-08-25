Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 3,558 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.24% of Standex International worth $32,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock worth $397,573 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

