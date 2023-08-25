Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 34,111 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 5.36% of Greenbrier Companies worth $55,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 227,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GBX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

