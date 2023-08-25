Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 22,685 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 5.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $49,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.