Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $29.32 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,138 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 256,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.