Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,446 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Mirion Technologies worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $27,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $255,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 270,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

