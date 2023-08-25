Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Materion worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth $392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

