Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $258.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.