Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.