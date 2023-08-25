Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $48,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $239,100,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HACK opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

