Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $44,000 in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFTR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BFTR opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $30.39.

About BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

The BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 Growth index. The fund actively selects small- and mid-cap global growth companies that are considered to be innovators within their respective marketplace. BFTR was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

