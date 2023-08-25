Barrett & Company Inc. Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 705 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

