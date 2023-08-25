Barclays Initiates Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.0 %

PEG stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,566,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.