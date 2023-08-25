Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.49 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of A$64,890.00 ($41,596.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

