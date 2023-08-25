Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

BPHLY remained flat at C$41.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.79. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$43.52.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

