Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
BPHLY remained flat at C$41.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.79. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$43.52.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
