Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$62.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$61.46 and a one year high of C$76.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5752427 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

