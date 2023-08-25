Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

BKCYF stock remained flat at C$3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.08. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.60.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

