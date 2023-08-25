Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance
BKCYF stock remained flat at C$3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.08. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.60.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
