Bank of America Cuts CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target to $8.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVAC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CVAC stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CureVac by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

