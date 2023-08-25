Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,214,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,051,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.