Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 22,252,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,087,176. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.