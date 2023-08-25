Balentine LLC Sells 84,733 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,733 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $94.48. 2,030,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

