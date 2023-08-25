Balentine LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 882.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.06. 697,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,146. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,068 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

