Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 22,100,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,245,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.