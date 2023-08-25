Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $138.10

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.10 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.61). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.63), with a volume of 273,913 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,520.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.90.

In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 10,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.94 ($18,979.25). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

