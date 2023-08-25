Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 2,505 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $10,821.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,443.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

