Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 95.75%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.

Shares of ADSK traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 631,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

