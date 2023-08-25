Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Up 12%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 110,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 44,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.