Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

