Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Atlassian worth $148,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 342.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 126,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,033,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,333,535. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.00 on Friday, reaching $191.02. 1,019,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

