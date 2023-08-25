Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Atlas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

