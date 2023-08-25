Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $36.07 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

