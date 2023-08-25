Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,528.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,637. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

