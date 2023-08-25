Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Robert Bailenson Sells 10,000 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $58.24 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.