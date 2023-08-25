Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM) Insider Howard Pearce Buys 10,000 Shares

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) insider Howard Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,758.36).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,844. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.50 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.91 ($1.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.