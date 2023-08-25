ASD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ASD has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,040.60 or 1.00032865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0414547 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,562,770.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

