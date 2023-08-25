Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.58

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $227.58 and last traded at $226.88, with a volume of 41561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

