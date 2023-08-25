Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,206,800 shares, an increase of 424.7% from the July 31st total of 4,994,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 530,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,758. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

