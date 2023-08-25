Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3,879.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

