ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.33.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,501. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

