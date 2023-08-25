AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Sells $35,506.22 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 655.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.