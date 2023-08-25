ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.56 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 2.5649 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.36. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $219.33 and a 1 year high of $396.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.08.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
